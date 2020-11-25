Nigerian leader lauds Chad’s support in fight against insurgency

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation for the support from Chad Republic in tackling insecurity in the sub-region.Receiving the Special Envoy from President Idris Deby of Chad, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari noted that Nigeria will always be there for the Republic of Chad since the two countries are not only neighbours, but brothers.

“We are aware of the problem Chad has with Libya, which supports some Chadian rebels, trying to destabilise the country.”

The presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement in Abuja that Buhari recalled that “the instability in Libya after 42 years of Muammar Gaddafi affects all of us in the Sahel region.

”From Mauritania to Central Africa Republic, Gaddafi recruited gunmen, who learnt to do nothing else than to kill. When the former Libyan leader was killed, they escaped with their arms, and are wreaking havoc all over the place now.”

While stressing that Nigeria was grateful to Chad for its numerous support in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, the Nigerian leader said that Nigeria would always support Chad to achieve its local and international aspirations.

According to local media reports, the Special Envoy, Mr. Amine Abba-Sidick, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, conveyed the message from his president, whom he said sent fraternal greetings to President Buhari and Nigerians in general.