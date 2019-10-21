Nigerian leader leaves for Russia for Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja on Monday for Russia to attend the three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, from 23 to 25 October, 2019. .According to local media reports on Monday, the Summit will focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology and gas production.

The reports quoted a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the Nigerian president, Mr. Garba Shehu, as saying that President Buhari would during the Summit meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to further strengthen relations in security, trade and investment and building partnership that would enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.

The reports added that African Heads of State are expected to attend the summit, which is expected to bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

“An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa and promote African business interest in the host country,” the reports quoted Shehu as saying.

The Nigerian leader will be accompanied on the trip by some state governors, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.