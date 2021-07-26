Nigerian leader leaves for UK to attend global education Summit

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the two-day Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025, which opens on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.The Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart the way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

The statement on Monday in Abuja by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said: “It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.”

According to the statement, the Nigerian leader will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Nigerian leader would be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.