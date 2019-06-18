Nigerian leader meets governors on terror, attacks

As the reign of terror intensifies in some North-western states of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to work with the state governments to revamp the national security apparatus in the area.More than 120 people had been killed in Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto States by bandits and gunmen in the north-western states of the country since May.

The partnership with the state governors is coming on the heels of the recent killing, including that of 34 persons last week in Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa communities in Shinkafi Local Government Areas of Zamfara state.

Buhari has expressing sorrow over the renewed attacks and extended his sympathies to the governments and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The president charged all stakeholders, including the federal security agencies and the states involved in drawing up the long-term strategic defence plan to begin its immediate implementation.

”Under the plan, states are joining the federal government in supporting the security and military operations by providing logistical support.

”States are providing additional vehicles in addition to those provided from the center.

”The federal government is establishing new forward operation bases and when all of these come together, the ongoing operations will be scaled up,” he said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the various State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) are expected to streamline their operations to provide succor to displaced persons.

He noted that thousands of the displaced persons were taking refuge in neighbouring Niger Republic.

Buhari expressed the hope that the full implementation of the plan would provide security for residents to return to their deserted communities.