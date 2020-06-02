Nigerian leader meets with AfDB President in Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of the Africa Development Bank (AFDB).The meeting, according to the report by Nigeria’s Channels Television on Tuesday, was also attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and the Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting lasted about 45 minutes, but Adesina declined to speak with journalists.

The report added that the meeting followed a petition by a group of whistle-blowers against Adesina, accusing him of breaching AFDB’s code of conduct, some of which include private gains, impediments to efficiency, preferential treatment, and involvement in political activities.

However, Adesina has continued to deny these allegations and maintained that he was innocent.

“I maintain my innocence with regard to trumped-up allegations that unjustly seek to impugn my honour and integrity, as well as the reputation of the African Development Bank,” Adesina said in a statement issued last week.

The report added that the Nigerian government has, however, continued to rally support for Adesina and that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed in a letter urged the board of the AfDB to ignore calls for an independent investigation of Dr. Adesina.

Nigeria’s Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in a statement also called on the board of AfDB to ignore calls for an independent investigation of Dr. Adesina by the US treasury secretary.