Nigerian leader meets with Ghanaian president in Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed door meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Sunday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The Personal Assistant on New Media to the Nigerian President, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, who confirmed the visit and meeting of the two leaders on his Twitter handle on Monday, did not give any details on what they discussed.

Local media reports said that Mr. Ahmad only posted photographs of the two leaders leaving after the meeting.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo had told a Nigerian delegation led by the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Assembly, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, in Accra that he would discuss the issues raised by the group with President Buhari in Niger during the one-day ECOWAS Summit.

The Nigerian delegation raised the issue of the closure of shops owned by Nigerian traders in Ghana and the high registration fees of $1 million slammed on foreigners who engage in trading in Ghana, including Nigerians.

Other issues were the poor treatment of Nigerians by some Ghanaian institutions and the demolition of Ghanaian High Commission residential building in Accra among others raised recently by Nigeria’s Information and Culture Minister, Mr. Lai Mohammed.

The mini Summit convened by President Akufo-Addo, last week as the new Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Aburi near Accra last week to discuss the Mali crisis, was not attended by President Buhari. The Nigerian leader was represented at the meeting by Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo, who assured Nigerian traders that they would get justice following alleged maltreatment meted on them by Ghanaian authorities.

Prof. Osibajo, who gave the assurance on Tuesday during a meeting with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana held at the official residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, said: “I will certainly convey the depth of your grievances to the President.”