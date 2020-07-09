International › APA

Happening now

Nigerian leader mourns Ivorian Prime Minister

Published on 09.07.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, President sympathised with President Alassane Ouattara, as well as the Government and People of the West African country on Thursday

In his condolence message, President Buhari said the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in Cote d”Ivoire, but also in the West African sub-region, which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.

”His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomise the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through.

”May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people,” the President Buhari was quoted as saying in the statement.

Coulibaly, a candidate in Ivory Coast’s presidential election scheduled for October, died on Wednesday at the age of 61.

He was reported to have died just a few days after he returned from France where he received medical treatment. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top