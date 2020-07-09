Nigerian leader mourns Ivorian Prime Minister

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, President sympathised with President Alassane Ouattara, as well as the Government and People of the West African country on Thursday

In his condolence message, President Buhari said the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in Cote d”Ivoire, but also in the West African sub-region, which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.

”His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomise the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through.

”May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people,” the President Buhari was quoted as saying in the statement.

Coulibaly, a candidate in Ivory Coast’s presidential election scheduled for October, died on Wednesday at the age of 61.

He was reported to have died just a few days after he returned from France where he received medical treatment.