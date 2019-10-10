Nigerian leader pledges continued cooperation with Algeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria and Algeria are endowed with natural resources, particularly oil and gas and that the two countries have no option than to cooperate with each other.Receiving the outgoing Algerian Ambassador, Belkacem Smaili, who paid him a farewell visit at the State House, Abuja on Thursday, Buhari said that he was looking forward to the establishment of the gas pipelines, trans-Atlantic road, and fibre optic between the two countries.

A statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, said that Buhari prayed for the successful elections in Algeria in December this year.

Buhari said that the outgoing Ambassador had spent over six years in Nigeria and was therefore was “an authority on Nigeria,” having witnessed two administrations in the country.

Responding Ambassador Smaili described Nigeria as “home,” and wished “prosperity and wellbeing for Nigerians,” as they go into the Next Level.

The envoy said that he was also looking forward to a more robust relationship between Algeria and Nigeria.