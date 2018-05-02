Nigerian leader promises to fast-track new minimum wage

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to hasten the process for the review of the national minimum wage to alleviate the hardship facing workers in the country.Buhari, who was represented by Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the workers rally, organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to commemorate this year’s workers Day at Eagle square, Abuja on Tuesday, noted that resilience and patience of the Nigerian workers during the recent economic recession was remarkable.

He assured that his administration was committed to putting the welfare of workers on his priority list and that the issue of the new minimum wage and other request by the organised labour would be addressed.

Speaking on the ravages of attacks on innocent Nigerians, President Buhari assured that government remained committed in taking its responsibility of protecting lives and property of its citizens.

He commended the organised labour for the support in the ongoing anti-corruption fight and its steadfast commitment to the unity of the country and enjoined workers to unite and forge a common front for the overall development of the country.

In his speech, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Ayuba Wabba, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner the minimum wage review committee had conducted its activity so far.

He urged the Federal Government to approve the amount demanded by the workers and warned that it would not accept non-compliance with a new minimum wage when passed.

He warned that labour would vote out any government that fails to comply with a new wage.

“We are battle ready against public and private organisations that would refuse to conform to the new minimum wage. “At our disposal is the power of our votes.

“We shall ensure that governments that refuse to pay the new minimum wage will not receive the support of the working class, pensioners and their families,” Wabba, said.