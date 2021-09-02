Nigerian leader sacks 2 ministers in minor cabinet reshuffle

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a minor reshuffle in the cabinet formed on August 21, 2019 with two ministers dropped from the cabinet.According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari announced at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja that Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Sale Mamman, Minister of Power were leaving the cabinet.

The statement added that Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, while Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works and Housing will now be the Minister of Power.

The Nigerian President explained that the changes were sequel to the “tradition of subjecting our projects and programmes implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians,” he added.