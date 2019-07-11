Nigerian leader, Senate President, celebrate Super Eagles victory over Bafana Bafana

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians to celebrate the Super Eagles 2-1 victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.President Buhari congratulated the team for another spectacular outing that has set Nigeria on course for the next level.

The president lauded the Super Eagles in a congratulatory message to the team, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Buhari said that the mission of having “the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high-flying Eagles”.

He urged the team and their handlers to remain focused and disciplined to scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, also said the victory of the Super Eagles had reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the team to win the trophy.

“Your victory this night has reinforced our confidence in you to win the trophy for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have never doubted your commitment and patriotism in making Nigeria proud in the field of soccer, and I urge you not to relent until you achieve total victory,” he said.