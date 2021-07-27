Nigerian leader signs $2.3bn supplementary budget into law

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the supplementary budget of N982.7 billion (about $2.396bn) for 2021 into law to address urgent security and COVID-19 needs of the country.The presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that President Buhari, who signed the supplementary budget before embarking on his trip to the United Kingdom, commended the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the Bill for the supplementary budget.

The N982.7 billion supplementary budget had earlier been passed by the National Assembly.

Shehu explained that N123.3 million of the budget will go for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, while N859.3 billion is for the Development Fund for capital expenditure for the year ending on the Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Federal Government will ensure the timely delivery of capital projects to achieve the laudable objectives of the budget.

It added that the signing ceremony was witnessed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House), Hon. Umar el-Yakub.