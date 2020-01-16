Nigerian leader to attend UK-Africa Investment Summit in London

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja on Friday for London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20, 2020.The Summit to be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, will bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, the issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

It noted that with the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in mid-2020, the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

The summit is also expected to deepen Nigeria-United Kingdom investment ties post-Brexit given that Africa currently represents just two percent of British trade activity, with Nigeria accounting for only 10 percent of that total.

It added that the Nigerian delegation to the investment meeting will further showcase what the Nigerian government has done through policies and legislations to improve the investment and business climate in the country.

The Nigerian leader will while in the United Kingdom, hold a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the statement, Buhari and his delegation will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Johnson as well as heads of multilateral organisations.

President Buhari, who is expected back in Abuja next Thursday, January 23, will be accompanied to the Summit by some state governors, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and four other ministers.