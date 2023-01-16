Nigerian leader to receive Peace Award in Mauritania

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be departing Abuja for Nouakchott, Mauritania on Monday to receive the “African Award for Strengthening Peace” in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on Tuesday.The presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement in Abuja that the award was in recognition of President Buhari’s leadership role in promoting peace in Africa.

According to Adesina, the award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.

The statement added that President Buhari would be participating in the programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he would deliver a speech on milestones and gains in the African peace process.

The Nigerian leader will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd); and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ahmed Abubakar.