Nigerian leader urges stronger ties with Turkey

Published on 16.05.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called for stronger ties with Turkey during a telephone discussion with his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Tecep Tayyep Erdoğan.According to presidential spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, President Buhari, who initiated the call on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Shehu said that the Nigerian leader called for greater Turkish participation in the Nigerian economy and the humanitarian efforts in the Northeast of the country.

He added that President Buhari used the occasion to extend ”sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to President Erdoğan and the people of Turkey”.

Local media reports quoted the presidential spokesman as saying that the two leaders expressed their desire for peace and stability to reign in the world, and for an end to all ongoing conflicts as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

