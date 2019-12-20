Nigerian media agog with arrest of ex-justice minister, probe of former governors

The arrest of a former Attorney-General and Justice Minister over $1.09 billion oil fraud and the probe of 22 former governors are the leading stories in Nigerian press on Friday.The Nation newspaper and many other newspapers are awash with the arrest of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), shortly after returning into the country.

He is undergoing grilling at the Wuse 2 Annex Office of the anti-graft commission as at 9.32pm. Adoke’s passport was seized by the agency.

The Punch reported that about 22 former governors are either on trial or facing investigations over corruption allegations.

The Sun said that the Federal Government has restated its resolve to regulate the activities of the Social Media which it claimed was being used for the spread of fake news and hate speech.

The Daily Trust reported that the governors of the 36 States of the federation committing that they will not backtrack on their decision to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, describing it as “a settled matter”.

ThisDay said the state governments have distanced themselves from the request by the federal government to the National Assembly to borrow $29.96 billion.

The Guardian reported that the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has grilled the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over the N5.1 billion contract for the renovation of the agency’s corporate headquarters in Lagos and relocation of some of its offices.