Nigerian medical doctors suspend nationwide strike

Nigerian doctors, who are members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have suspended their indefinite strike, which started on June 15, 2020.The President of the NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, told a news conference on Sunday in Abuja that the national executive of the association has resolved to suspend the ongoing strike with effect from Monday June 22, 2020.

He explained that the national officers of the association would continue the negotiations with all the stakeholders and that the progress made would be reviewed in four weeks before the next National Executive Council meeting of the association in July 2020.

According to him, the decision to suspend the strike was taken in order to give the Federal and State Governments time to fulfill the outstanding demands, following the appeals by the Speaker of House of Representative, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the demands of his members, Sokomba said that there was improvement in the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in some hospitals and that there were still need for sustained supplies and that the Medical Residency Training fund had been included in the revised 2020 budget.

He said that the association was giving the Nigerian Federal Government four weeks to meet the other demands, which include salary shortfalls for 2014-2016 and the payment of the COVID-19 inducement allowances.