Nigerian military airstrikes decimate terrorists hideout in Borno State

Published on 29.11.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The Nigerian military says that it has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts.The spokesman of the Nigerian military, Maj-Gen, John Enenche, said that the airstrikes were carried out on Friday by a new subsidiary operation of Operation Lafiya Dole tagged ‘Wutar Kabir II’.

He explained that the airstrikes were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions confirmed the terrorist’s location.

“The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis, as well as at Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno State,” local media reports quoted Enenche as saying in the statement.

“The coordinated attacks launched by the Air Task Force, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters,” it added. 

