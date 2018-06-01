Nigerian military pledges adequate security for oil pipelines 0

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has assured Nigerians that the security of oil pipelines remains a priority to the armed forces in the country.Olonisakin said that the Nigerian Army, Air Force and Navy were doing everything possible to ensure the security of Nigerians.

He assured members of the Niger Delta Environmental Protection Group and Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society Activists, who were on a peaceful protest to his office on Friday in Lagos that the constitutional responsibility of the armed forces to defend the country must be achieved.

Olonisakin, who was represented by Maj-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, the Head of Civil-Military Affairs, said: “We have already sworn to defend Nigeria and we are going to defend her.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the armed forces and show them support in carrying out their responsibility.

He advised Nigerians to give necessary information to the military and other security agencies in the country at all times.

“This information will enable us conduct ourselves properly and do our work well in ensuring that Nigerians are secured,” the report by the Nigeria Television Authority quoted Olonisakin as saying.

He expressed appreciation to the group for the peaceful protest and encouraged them to ensure that they remained peaceful.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Mr.Tochukwu Ohazuruike, urged the Nigerian l Government to clamp down on the activities of oil thieves in the oil producing states.

Ohazuruike said that the protest was to show appreciation to the military for the efforts they had put in to ensure security in the Niger Delta region.