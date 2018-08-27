Nigerian minister begins investment drive in US

Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu begins a tour of the United States on Monday to meet and discuss with Nigerians in the Diaspora and woo them to return home and invest in the country.According to a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Aminu, on Monday in Abuja, the minister will also travel to Cuba to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on science and technology.

“The visit to the United States of America, which is from August 27 to September 4, will afford the minister the opportunity to meet with Nigerians in the United States to sensitise them to the numerous advantages of the Executive Order Five, which is to ensure the realisation of the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, 2017-2020.

“In accordance with section five (capacity building) of the Executive Order Five, the ministry is expected to take steps to encourage indigenous professionals in the Diaspora to return home and use their experience to develop Nigeria. Onu is expected to visit New York, Washington-DC and Florida,” the statement said.

The statement added that the minister will, at the end of the visit to the US, proceed to Cuba on September 5 to honour the invitation of the Government of Cuba to enable both countries to evaluate the possibilities of cooperation in the areas of science, technology and innovation.

According to the statement, the two countries are expected to sign cooperation agreement in science, technology, and innovation, under the auspices of Ministries of Science and Technology of both countries.

It noted that Cuba has developed some of the technologies Nigeria can domesticate to reduce importation in line with the Nigeria’s Executive Order Five.