Nigerian minister says Buhari won’t resign over corruption in key institutions

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign over the reported cases of monumental corruption in some institutions in the country.The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had recently called on President Buhari to resign over increasing wave of insecurity and corruption cases in some institutions, including the anti-graft agency of the government.

Mohammed told a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja that the anti-graft war not waning and the government would not spare anyone implicated in corrupt practices.

“You are all aware, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the Administration’s fight against corruption is waning. In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched on to the developments to call for the resignation of Mr. President, a call that is nothing but infantile.

The minister disclosed that the government has recovered looted funds in excess of N800 billion and secured over 1,400 convictions.

He explained that the fight against corruption is not about loot recovery or convictions alone. “We are also putting in place enduring institutional reforms that will deter acts of corruption.

“Here we are talking about the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Whistleblower Policy, the expansion of the coverage of the Integrated Payroll Personnel and Information System, as well as the Government Integrated Management Information System and the Open Government Partnership and Transparency Portal on Financial Transactions, among others,” he said.

He, however, insisted that the fight against corruption which he said was a cardinal programme of the government was alive and well.