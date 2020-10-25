Nigerian Minister, stakeholders restate commitment to digital economy

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and some industry stakeholders have re-emphasized their unflinching commitment to support the drive by the Nigerian government to leverage information and communication technology (ICT) to transform Nigeria into a fully digital economy.Speaking at the maiden edition of Digital Nigeria Day (DND) 2020 hosted by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy at the NCC’s Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja on Saturday, Pantami stated that, following the name change of the ministry to reflect the new vision of the federal government for a truly digital economy, the ministry, in collaboration with its agencies and industry players, have worked tirelessly to develop policy document in this direction.

The Minister cited the World Economic Forum (WEF) report, which documents the huge economic potential of digital economy, adding that based on this, the ministry has developed the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025 and several other policy initiatives to ensure effective digitisation of the Nigerian economy both from public and private sector perspectives.

Pantami, who listed the various initiatives his ministry has embarked upon in the last one year said: “Our efforts have culminated in impressive 17 percent ICT contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, by the second quarter of 2020,” adding that this is a testament to ongoing effective implementation of the digital economy policies already put in place.

He said some of the challenges in the industry were being collaboratively addressed with emphasis on provision of digital skills to Nigerians and ensuring the citizens are protected online in line with our mandates as a Ministry.

He, however, stated that the digital economy as s sector could be contributing as much as 45 percent to GDP, considering that services in other sectors are being digitized, leveraging on the ICT infrastructure.

While thanking the agencies under the ministry and industry stakeholders for their support so far, the Minister restated his commitment to continue to work in synergy with relevant stakeholders across federal, states and local governments towards effectively transforming Nigeria into a truly-digital economy.

The theme of the Digital Nigeria Day (DND) 2020 was Digital Economy: A new Frontier for Economic Prosperity’.