Nigerian movie star frowns at media for ignoring ‘genocide’ in Cameroon

Nigerian movie star Stella Damasus has frowned at the media and international community for paying little attention to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Several human rights organisations have described the conflict in Cameroon since 2016 as one of the world’s most forgotten conflicts.

I wonder why this #Cameroon issue does not have the kind of media coverage that it deserves. This is #genocide and we are acting like it doesn’t matter. African leaders keep acting like the presidency is the birthright or inheritance. What the hell? #helpcameroon — Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus) June 17, 2019

In the same line, Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus wonders why the issue does not take centre stage on the media describing the situation unfolding in Cameroon as a genocide while taking a swipe at African leaders.

“I wonder why this Cameroon issue does not have the kind of media coverage that it deserves. This is genocide and we are acting like it doesn’t matter. African leaders keep like the presidency in the birthright or inheritance. What the hell?,” Stella Damasus lashed out.

I am not really interested in talking about the socccer match right now. We need to talk about the situation in Cameroon. The country needs help. Have you seen videos of women and babies being killed? I don’t understand how this is okay? #Cameroon — Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus) June 17, 2019

Nigeria’s match against hosts France at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday was of no interest to the actress who continued he series of tweets, rather drawing attention to the killing of women and babies in Cameroon.