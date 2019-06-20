Life › Human interest

Nigerian movie star frowns at media for ignoring ‘genocide’ in Cameroon

Published on 20.06.2019 at 02h13 by JournalduCameroun

Mothers wailing at NW governor's office for their detained children (c)All rights reserved

Nigerian movie star Stella Damasus has frowned at the media and international community for paying little attention to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Several human rights organisations have described the conflict in Cameroon since 2016 as one of the world’s most forgotten conflicts.

In the same line, Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus wonders why the issue does not take centre stage on the media describing the situation unfolding in Cameroon as a genocide while taking a swipe at African leaders.

“I wonder why this Cameroon issue does not have the kind of media coverage that it deserves. This is genocide and we are acting like it doesn’t matter. African leaders keep like the presidency in the birthright or inheritance. What the hell?,” Stella Damasus lashed out.

Nigeria’s match against hosts France at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday was of no interest to the actress who continued he series of tweets, rather drawing attention to the killing of women and babies in Cameroon.

 

 

