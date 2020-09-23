Nigerian Navy deploys 6 warships for special military exercise

The Nigerian Navy has embarked on a special military exercise which involved the deployment of troops on board six warships, including 60 gunboats.The exercise, according to Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Calabar, is to tackle pirates, oil smugglers and other criminalities in the Nigerian waters.

Announcing the deployment at the flag-off of the exercise in Onne in Rivers State in south-eastern Nigeria on Tuesday, Adeniran said that the exercise, code named code-named, ‘Exercise Sanga Sung,’ (‘Safe Transit’ in local Ibibio dialect), was a two-day exercise, aimed at consolidating on similar Exercises Bekan Mmon I and II, on the territorial waters of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi and Rivers states, under the Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy.

“Exercise Sanga Sung is one of the numerous operational engagements that the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is currently undertaking to safeguard the nation’s maritime environment.

“The purpose of the exercise is to check the state of preparedness of our fleets and training of our personnel,” he said.

He disclosed that the personnel of the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would also participate in the exercise.

Others are the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Customs Service.

“The other security agencies are participating in the exercise knowing that safety and security of our maritime environment cannot be provided by a single security agency.

“Also, there are so many personnel involved in this exercise from our naval headquarters, Defence headquarters, Western Naval Command and Central Naval Command, among others.

“However, physically on ground, we have six major ships that would be going out to sea as well as 60 gunboats participating in Exercise Sanga Sung,” he added.

Local media reports quoted Adeniran as saying that previous Operation loke “Bekan Mmon” conducted in 2018 and 2019 resulted in the arrest of over 600 suspected oil thieves and pirates and the destruction of over 200 illegal refining sites.

According to him, no fewer than 11,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil as well as over 15,000 metric tonnes of illegally refined diesel were recovered during the exercise.