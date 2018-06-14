Nigerian Navy destroys 1,000 illegal refineries in Delta creeks

The Commander, of the Nigerian Naval Ship, NNS DELTA, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, has said that his command has recently destroyed over 1,000 illegal refineries with swamp buggies in the Delta creeks in South South zone of the country.Dewu told journalists in Warri on Wednesday that the illegal refineries were destroyed in the last 29 days in its ongoing raids.

He said the illegal refineries and the equipment were destroyed in Otumara, Ogbegugu, Okpuku creeks and Bennett Island with the aid of swamp buggies, amphibious vehicles used in traversing the swamps.

The Commander explained that swamp buggies were used because of there are environmental friendly and that make it would be difficult for the perpetrators to resuscitate the illicit businesses after crushing their facilities.

He assured that the exercise has been successful and that the command would not rest until the illicit trade was completely eradicated in the nation’s maritime domain,

Local media reports quoted the Commander as saying that the use of swamp buggies would bring a lasting solution to the ongoing economic sabotage.

“Since we started clamping down on the illegal refineries with the aid of swamp buggies, the perpetrators have been restless,” he said.

He disclosed that the successful exercise must have led to recent campaign for the removal of the Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), code name “Operation Delta Safe,” Rear Adm. Suleiman Apochi, by the people.

According to him, the campaign against the JTF is a distraction and the Command will not be deterred.