Nigerian officials arrest 100 migrants, seize goods at borders

Published on 11.09.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the arrest of 100 illegal migrants by the

Inter-Security Task Force set up to conduct joint border security in four geopolitical zones.Mr. Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, said in Abuja on Tuesday that

8,360 of 50kg bags of imported rice and 122 bags of fertilizer were seized by the operatives.

According to him, other items seized are 77 vehicles, 781 drums filled with petrol

as well as 16,371 empty 200-litre drums to be used for smuggling of petrol and 1,491

packs of assorted drugs.

He said that three outboard 40HP Engines, 13 cotonu boats, 185 drums of groundnut oil,

six trucks, 114 motorcycles among other items were also confiscated.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd); Comptroller-General of

Immigration, Mohammed Babandede; and the Coordinator of the exercise, Brig.-Gen

Emmanuel Ndagi, were on the spot assessment to find out the level of implementation

and compliance,” he said.

The exercise was intended to better secure the borders, boost national economy and

strengthen border security, he reported.

The intensive joint border patrol is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security

Adviser (ONSA) in the four zones of North West, North Central, South West, and South South.