Nigerian oil magnate, Otedola fulfills $25,000 per goal to Super Eagles

Nigeria’s oil magnate and business mogul, Mr. Femi Otedola, has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the senior national team, the Super Eagles for every goal scored during the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Egypt.Otedola, on the eve of the Super Eagles’ semifinal clash against Algeria, pledged the sum of US$25,000 for each goal scored by the team.

A goal by Odion Ighalo from the penalty spot saw the Super Eagles claw their way back into the game, having gone a goal down in the first half.

But Riyad Mahrez’s excellently struck free kick on the dot of 90 minutes, which ensured Algeria defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinal at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on July 30, 2019 took to its Twitter page to announce that the business mogul had made good his promise to the Super Eagles.

“Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final.

Super Eagles later defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match to win the AFCON 2019 bronze medal