Nigerian oil pipeline fire destroys houses, vehicles

A number of houses and vehicles were destroyed by fire from a pipeline explosion in Abule-Ado, a suburb of Lagos on Sunday.The report by Channels Television on Sunday said that the massive blast rocked neighbouring areas, sparking a massive blaze that destroyed nearby buildings including a school.

It explained that the explosion occurred when a tipper offloading sand caught fire, which spread to a nearby pipeline, triggering the blast.

It added that the director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu, confirmed that the pipeline had earlier been vandalized by unknown persons.

According to the report, many nearby houses have been destroyed by the blaze, while the explosion damaged buildings around the area and its environs.

The report quoted the chairman of the local government area, Mr. Valentine Buraimoh, as saying that some children had been rescued from the collapsed school building.