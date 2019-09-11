Nigerian opposition party rejects tribunal verdict on presidential election

Nigeria’s leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the election President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 election as ‘’subversion of justice and direct assault on the integrity of our nation’s justice system”.In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the five-man panel of judges failed to point to justice despite the pieces of evidence laid before it by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“The party is particularly shocked that the tribunal failed to point to justice despite the flawless evidence laid before it, showing that President Buhari was not only unqualified to contest the election, but also did not score the majority of valid votes at the polls.

“The PDP finds as bewildering that a court of law could validate a clear case of perjury and declaration of false information in a sworn affidavit, as firmly established against President Muhammadu Buhari, even in the face of incontrovertible evidence,” he said.

According to the statement, the PDP is shocked that the court approved the flawed declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election despite the evidence to show the perpetration of illegalities, manipulations, alterations and subtraction of valid votes freely given to Atiku Abubakar by Nigerians.

“Indeed, the pervading melancholic atmosphere across our nation since the verdict is a direct indication that the judgment has not fulfilled the desires and expectations of Nigerians,” it said.

He announced that the verdict of the tribunal would be challenged at the Supreme Court.