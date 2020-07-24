Nigerian opposition PDP asks President Buhari to resign over insecurity, corruption

Nigeria’s leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign over his inability to tackle insecurity and attempts to sweep allegations of corruption under the carpet.The National Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Uche Secondus, told journalists on Friday in Abuja that the current insecurity in Nigeria has exposed the poor leadership in both the military and the ruling class.

“What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on a ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance. President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this, throw in the towel and save the country from ruins,” Secondus said in his press briefing, entitled “Nigeria on a free fall as corruption, insecurity engulfs our nation”.

He lamented that as an opposition party, the PDP has screamed endlessly to high heavens “but it’s becoming very clear to all that the ears we are targeting are deaf as nothing on ground shows that there is a government in this country.

“No attempt is being made from any corner to stem the freighting tide in our land. No effort is being made from any angle to halt the on-going free fall being witnessed in all fronts in the country. Nigerians have become helpless and have come to accept and live like citizens of nations without leader and with no direction,” he said.

Secondus noted that having exhausted their propaganda of winning the war on terrorism only in their press releases, as reality endowed on all, both the military and political leaders are now helpless and confused.

“What the Nigerian Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the World that there is no executive arm of government in place,” he said.

On corruption, Secondus noted that since transparency International said few years ago that the worst corruption was going-on in Nigeria under this regime, the situation has continued to worsen.

According to him, it has now become a bazaar with no pretense about it with all critical agencies of government, including the anti-graft body themselves grossly engulfed in it.

He explained that the Nigerian economy is walking to depression because we are least in recession and it’s being fast-tracked by the widening scope of corruption involving operatives at the high places.

“The free for all corruption going on all over the place leaves us with the impression that the country is dying and there has been a scramble for what one can get out of it before the final demise.

“It’s very disheartening that as the looting and the re-looting of the nation’s resources are going on under the watch of the acclaimed anti-corruption President no serious reactions is coming from government that prides itself to be fighting corruption.

“Rather than confront the already exposed corruption cases, the government deliberately takes cautious steps to play it down with a view to protecting their members who are neck-deep in the growing sleaze,” he added.