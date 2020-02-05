Nigerian police arrest husband “for chaining wives”

The Nigerian police have arrested a suspected cult member, Samaila Musa, 30, for allegedly chaining his two wives over a long period of time in northwest Katsina.The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Gambo Isah, said on Tuesday that Musa, a resident of Yan-Nabayye village in Rimi local government area of Katsina State was taken into custody on January 23, 2020 following a tip-off.

“A team of policemen led by Rimi Division, uncovered the house where the suspect incarcerated his two wives and shackled them in one room.

“In the course of investigation, the police discovered that the victims were having marks and signs of brutalization on their bodies” the police spoksman explained.

“They defecate in the same room where they were chained, their hair cut for ritual purposes by the suspect. He also had ground pepper which he inserted in their private parts and eyes during their menstrual periods,” the police PRO reported.

The police also reported the narrative of the women that the suspect usually asked them to clean up semen on their clothes after having sex with him and forced them to drink the liquid.