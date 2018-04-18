Nigerian police arrest senator over snatching of Mace

The police have arrested Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the snatching of the mace at the Senate.The Senator, who is a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and represents Delta Central, was suspended last week for 60 legislative days for openly criticizing the amendment of the Electoral Act, which he said was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator is accused of leading thugs to seize the mace on Wednesday.

The thugs barged into the Chamber of the Senate, during plenary, pushed away the Sergeant-at-Arms positioned at the entrance and carted away the mace.

The drama coincided with the protest at the National Assembly against the suspension of the Senator.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the National Assembly and the ruling party has flayed the seizure of the mace and called for understanding.