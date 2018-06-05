Nigerian police bust child trafficking syndicate

The Nigerian police have arrested members of three suspected child trafficking syndicates, including 17-year-old, Gift Daniel, who sold her two-day-old baby boy for $2,000.The incident took place in Umuahia, the Abia State capital in south-eastern Nigeria.

The Abia Police Commissioner, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, said on Monday that the command arrested no fewer than 22 other suspected criminals, following raids by his men in the wake of renewed criminal acts in different parts of the state.

Daniel explained that she was compelled to sell the baby due to financial difficulties.

She said that her first baby, also a boy, was sold by her own mother after delivery, hence her resolve to personally sell the second baby.

“My mother sent me away from the house, when I became pregnant for the second baby and because of the financial difficulty, I started looking for somebody to help me,” she said.

Daniel said that she was given $120 by the woman that brokered the transaction, 38-year-old Ngozi Nwaiwu, while the nurse, Kate Charles, who helped her during her delivery, got $100.

Nwaiwu, who also confirmed the sale to newsmen, said she was trying to help Daniel, considering her plight.

The police also arrested 22-year-old Blessing Chukwu, who sold her three-week-old baby girl, along with the alleged buyer, 40-year-old Chinasa Okpara.

Other alleged accomplices, Mrs. Puphemia Omende and his husband, Kelechi, a medical practitioner, were also arrested.

The police alleged that the couple facilitated the transaction at their facility, Winnies Hospital, Okigwe, where the baby was born.