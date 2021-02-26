Nigerian Police confirm abduction of 317 girls from Nigerian College

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the abduction of about 317 students of the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe in Jangebe, Zamfara State in northern Nigeria.According to local media reports on Friday, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Abutu Yaro, said that a joint search and rescue operation was already underway with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the bandits.

Mr. Yaro disclosed that the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been taken to by the bandits.

The reports quoted the Police Commissioner as urging everyone to be calm as joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will surely lead to a successful rescue of the students.

This attack comes barely a week after a similar attack in Niger State on a Science Secondary School for boys and more than 300 students were abducted by bandits.