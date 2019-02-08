Nigerian police to deploy over 24,000 operatives for general elections

Published on 08.02.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that

24000 Mobile Police officers, 4000 Counter-Terrorism operatives and 8000

personnel of the Special Protection Unit personnel will be deployed across the

country for the general elections.Adamu told a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Abuja that the special

deployment would complement other personnel that would be stationed at

polling units.

The Head of European Union delegation, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, who

was represented by Mr. Richard Young, restated the EU’s commitment

to credible elections.

Local media reports quoted Young as saying that the EU’s delegation would not

be intimidated by anyone.

The meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno;

the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor

Mahmood Yakubu, election observers, among others.