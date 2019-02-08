Nigerian police to deploy over 24,000 operatives for general elections

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that
24000 Mobile Police officers, 4000 Counter-Terrorism operatives and 8000
personnel of the Special Protection Unit personnel will be deployed across the
country for the general elections.Adamu told a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Abuja that the special
deployment would complement other personnel that would be stationed at
polling units.
The Head of European Union delegation, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, who
was represented by Mr. Richard Young, restated the EU’s commitment
to credible elections.
Local media reports quoted Young as saying that the EU’s delegation would not
be intimidated by anyone.
The meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno;
the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor
Mahmood Yakubu, election observers, among others.