Nigerian power firm to improve services with $I.6bn

The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr. Usman Mohammed, says that the company sourced $1.661 billion from multilateral donors to boost power supply in the country.Mohammed told journalists on Thursday in Abuja that the company had raised significant amount to reinforce the system under the critical investment programme and that the amount raised from the multi-lateral donors had risen to 1.661 billion dollars to execute some power projects in the country.

These projects, according to him, include the Abuja Wheeling Scheme that will bring five sub-stations and bring a new supply route to the territory.

He explained that the new route will be from Lafia to Abuja with 330 Kilo Volt (KV) line and two 330KV sub-stations in Abuja and put addition three numbers 132 KV sub-stations in the territory.

He said that the contract for the project had been signed and divided into six slots and that 10 contractors had been pre-qualified.

Mohammed added that the company has also recovered 775 power equipment containers out of 800 abandoned at the nation’s ports due to tariff related issues, while two had been declared missing, and two empty.

“We discovered that two containers were missing and we have reported to the police and they are investigating the matter,” he said.

Mohammed said that the company was going to recover between 2,000mw and 3,000mw with the present upgrade of its equipment.

According to him, the grid will now shift from 8,000mw to at least 10,000 mw.

He explained that the transmission sector had witnessed massive investments and that the failure of the distribution companies to upgrade their equipment proportionally was responsible for the frequent system collapses in the country’s power sector.