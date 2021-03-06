Nigerian President, deputy receive AstraZeneca vaccine

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Abuja took the AstraZeneca vaccine in public in line with the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, which kicked off on Friday.President Buhari was administered with the vaccine by his chief personal physician, while the Vice President received the vaccine from his personal physician.

According to local media reports on Saturday, the exercise was preceded by e-registration of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo and filling out of their vaccination cards by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

Earlier, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, explained that the jab is painless and that a narrow gauge syringe is used with small quantity injected in the upper arm.

He assured that the after effects of the vaccine are mild and little discomfort follows in the area that is injected.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, narrated the journey of the presidential task force so far and the successes recorded in the battle against the pandemic and thanked President Buhari for the support given to the team.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Nigeria kicked off on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja with the first vaccine administered on Dr. Cyprian Ngong of the hospital.

Three other frontline health workers – Dr. Nuru Joseph, Dr. Thairu Yunusa, and a Nurse, Faith Eragbai were also vaccinated on Friday.

According to the vaccination programme, Nigerian Ministers and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) would take the vaccine on Monday.