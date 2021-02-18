Nigerian President hails outgoing Nigerien Govt. on planned run-off polls

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the outgoing President of Niger, Mr. Mahamadou Issoufou, and the government for adhering to their country’s Constitution with respect to the run-off polls scheduled for February 21, 2021.The Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that Buhari made the commendation when he received the former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo.

Sambo is the ECOWAS Head of Mission on the elections in the Niger Republic.

Buhari congratulated Alhaji Sambo on the first round of the elections, which produced no clear winner and necessitated a run-off set for February 21, as prescribed by the Constitution of Niger.

He noted that Niger is Nigeria’s very close neighbour and that peace in the country must matter to Nigeria.

“Neighbourliness, whether national or individual, is very important, as the peace of your neighbour, or lack of it, may also affect your own well-being,” Buhari said.

Responding, Sambo said that the campaigns had been peaceful and that the contending political parties had sealed deals and alliances for outright victory.

It will be recalled that in the first round of the election, Mohamed Bazoum, former Minister of Interior and Foreign Affairs led with 39.33 percent of the votes compared to former president Mahamane Ousmane, who polled 17 percent, both scores falling short of the required 50 percent for an outright presidential victory.