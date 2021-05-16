Nigerian President leaves for France to attend African Finance Summit

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving Abuja on Sunday for France to attend the African Finance Summit in Paris.A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja said that the Summit, which is being hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron, would focus on reviewing African economy and the shocks from Coronavirus pandemic and securing relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

According to the statement, major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government are expected to collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa and private sector reforms.

It noted that President Buhari will during the four-day visit meet with President Macron “to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines”.

Local media reports on Sunday said that President Buhari would before returning to Nigeria, receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The Nigerian leader will be accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Other officials are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”