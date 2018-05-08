Nigerian President Leaves for medical trip to UK

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.A statement by the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu on Monday in Abuja said that the visit was at the invitation of his doctor.

Shehu explained that in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, President Buhari had a meeting with his doctor, who requested him to return for a meeting, which he agreed to do.

According to Shehu, President Buhari will return to Abuja on Saturday.

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses, will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May,” he added.

But Buhari had made several medical trips to the UK in 2016 and 2017.

For instance, between February and June 2016, he travelled to the UK on medical vacation to attend to ‘persistent ear infection’.

He also travelled to the UK on January 19, 2017 for another medical vacation and returned to the country on March 10, 2017. He also left for the UK on May 7, 2017 for medical consultation and returned to the country on August 19, 2017.

However, the announcement of the current trip to the UK has been trailed by reactions from Nigerians on Tuesday. Some Nigerian listeners on newspaper review on Radio Nigeria advised President Buhari to forget his bid for a second term and take care of his health.

In a swift reaction, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told President Buhari to stop deceiving Nigerians about his health and other national issues.

Nigeria’s Punch newspaper quoted the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, as saying that it was a pity that the President Buhari lied to Nigerians about the stop over he had in London a few days ago.

“The President should stop deceiving Nigerians about his health and other issues. Why did he lie that he merely had a technical stop-over in London? He should take Nigerians and Nigeria seriously.

“He could be sick, but he should also know that Nigerians are the ones maintaining his health for him. So, he should tell them the truth all the time

“We also hope he has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly about this trip. If he didn’t, that is going against the Constitution,” he added.

Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier in an open letter to Buhari advised him not to seek reelection because of his health status and the fact that his administration was a failure.