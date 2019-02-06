Nigerian Presidential challenger accused of holding Cameroonian nationality

Published on 06.02.2019 at 23h44 by Journalducameroun

The presidential candidate of Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has been accused of holding a Cameroonian and should be kicked out of the race.

The claim was made by runaway Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu during a broadcast bto his followers.

Atiku was born in Jada, in Ganye( which was once part of Cameroon before Nigeria’s independence) local government of Adamawa State more than 72 years ago.

However, Ganye, which incorporates Atiku’s birthplace of Jada decided to remain with Nigeria after the 1961 Plebiscite, while the other part, joined Cameroon.

Nigerian go to the pools on February 16 to elect a new leader with incummbent Mohammadu Buhari facing fierce competition from Atiku Abubakar who serkved as Vice President of Nigeria under Olusegun Obassanjo from 1999-2007.