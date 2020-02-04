Nigerian press agog with agreement to repatriate $308m loot, Lagos violence

Published on 04.02.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The agreement between Nigeria and the Government of Jersey to repatriate the $308

million kept in the U.S. state by late Nigerian military leader, General Sani Abacha,

is the leading story in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The violence that erupted in Lagos in protest against the restriction placed on commercial

motorcycles and tri-cycles by the Lagos State Government.

This Day reported that the Government of Jersey, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the

Government of the United States of America have entered into an Asset Recovery

Agreement to repatriate over $308 million of forfeited assets to Nigeria.

Channels Television also reported that the Federal Government signed the agreement with the United States of America and the Island of Jersey to repatriate the sum of $318,460,329 looted and stashed away by the former

Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The Nation newspaper said that three persons were on Monday morning feared killed

during a violent clash between commercial cyclists and policemen in Ijora, Apapa in Lagos.

Two of the victims were hit by stray bullets allegedly from the police team that attempted to

disperse a riotous crowd of the operators. The third victim was a tri-cyclist alleged to be

among those stoning commuters in commercial buses in protest of the ban on commercial

motorcycle and tricycles across six local government areas of the state.

The Daily Trust said there are only eight teaching hospitals in Nigeria that have radiotherapy

machines for tackling cancer, which has become a menace across the 36 states of the

federation.

The Punch reported that the Embassy of China has not suspended visa issuance to

Nigerians.

The Press Officer, Embassy of China, Sun Saixiong, according to the newspaper, explained

that the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, only advised those who wished

to travel to China “not to be in a rush if the trip was not urgent”.

The Leadership said the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has

expressed worries over the rising number of appeals that are flooding the Supreme

Court on daily basis.

The Guardian reported that former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the

country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died, aged 95, President Uhuru

Kenyatta announced on Tuesday.