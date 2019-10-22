Nigerian press agog with attacks by bandits, plan to use Russia helicopters to fight terrorists

The attacks by bandits on Kaduna villages and the plan to acquire Russian helicopters to tackle terrorists are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Guardian screamed that bandits have displaced 15 villages in Igabi West Local Council of Kaduna State.

The incident, which happened around 1:00 pm on Sunday, resulted in the displacement of 2000 persons, who have since taken refuge at the Birnin Yero Primary School along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

Channels TV also reported that suspected bandits have attacked several villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon has displaced many villagers, who fled their homes for fear of being killed by the bandits.

The Sun reported that Nigeria will procure weapons, including fighter helicopters from Russia to enhance the nation’s ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and violence crimes.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known when he spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja.

The Nation reported that a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of two properties in Ikoyi, Lagos, belonging to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Justice Mohammed Liman made the order following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Daily Trust said that the House of Representatives and the Senate Committees have allegedly discovered infractions worth billions of Naira appropriated for National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA) in 2017 and 2019 budgets.

ThisDay said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned two British nationals, James Richard Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large) at Federal High Court, Abuja for their alleged complicity in the controversial $9.6 billion arbitral award to Process and Industrial Development Limited by a United Kingdom commercial court.

The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited, were docked on a 16 count-charge bordering on money laundering.