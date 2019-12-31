Nigerian press agog with Buhari’s travel restriction, minimum wage crisis

The streamlining and restriction on overseas travels by President Muhammadu

Buhari and the shift of minimum wage crisis to states are some of the trending stories

in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation reported that a travel restriction has been placed on ministers and government officials by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The newspaper quoted the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, as saying that the action is in line with the government’s cost-cutting plan, transparency and prevention of leakage of resources.

The Daily Trust said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is poised for a showdown with 31 state governors over their inability to meet the December 31 deadline to conclude negotiations and commence payment of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

Five states – Lagos, Kebbi, Kaduna, Jigawa and Adamawa states have started paying the new minimum wage.

This Day reported Nigerian government’s reaction that it was studying the situation and would respond in due course to the change of name of the UEMOA, Communaute Financiers d’Afique (CFA) currency to ECO by eight French-speaking West African countries.

The Guardian said the Federal Government would pull out the military from hotspots in the country in 2020 and hand over security operations in those areas to the police.

The Punch reported that the military will pull out from ongoing internal security operations in various parts of the country, beginning from the first quarter of 2020.

Channels Television said the Nigerian Government has put the total public debt stock of the nation at $83 billion.

The Sun said Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, has been arrested by the operatives of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for alleged money laundering.

It said that the commissioner, who is said to have been detained and interrogated by INTERPOL, was reportedly arrested in France since last month for being in possession of $2 million.