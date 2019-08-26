Nigerian press agog with Buhari’s trip to Japan, security system for South West

The departure of President Muhammadu Buhari to Japan and the approval of a regional security system for Nigeria’s South West states are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Guardian focused on President Muhammadu Buhari’s departure to Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28 to August 30.

The Nation reported that governors in the six Southwest states are putting finishing touches to the inauguration of a joint regional security outfit codenamed Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN).

This followed the approval in principle given by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for the zone to establish a Joint Task Force (JTF) to tackle killings, banditry and kidnapping in the Southwest.

The Punch said an Irish firm, which won a world record $9.6bn arbitration fine against the Nigerian Government, has instructed its lawyers to identify Nigeria’s assets that can be targeted to recover the money

ChannelsTV said Borno state emergency management agency has confirmed that a total of 73 households and ‎28 shops were set ablaze by Boko Haram insurgents in three villages in Konduga local government area, following an attack on Thursday night.

ThisDay said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) in Nigeria are owed a total of $3.9 billion (about N1.153.47 trillion) by electricity consumers over the last four years.

The Sun quoted Mrs. Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments as saying that the Nigerian Government will prosecute saboteurs of its Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

The Daily Trust reported that the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, has asked the troops fighting the Boko Haram to look out for traitors in the ongoing war against insurgency.