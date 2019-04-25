Nigerian press agog with commissioning of Lagos projects, Shiites protest

The inauguration of some Lagos state mega projects by President Muhammadu Buhari and the protest by member of the Shiite sect against the detention of their leaders are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Sun newspaper reported that the President Buhari had a busy one-day working visit to Lagos State on Wednesday, when he inaugurated five iconic projects he affirmed would improve on Nigeria’s infrastructure, particularly in the transport sector.

The projects were the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), Ikeja; Lagos Theatre, Oregun; Oshodi Transport Interchange; 820 Mass Transit Buses and the International Airport Road, Ikeja.

The Guardian’s headline said President Buhari’s visit to Lagos was without the usually accompanying traffic chaos, thanks to effective measures by the state government. Save for a few roads leading from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to the project sites, businesses and vehicular movement went on undisturbed.

The Punch said protesting members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly, Abuja, forcing the House of Representatives to end its plenary abruptly.

Chanting solidarity songs and demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, the Shi’ite members forcibly entered the National Assembly Complex after overwhelming the security operatives at the gate

The Nation newspaper reported that telecoms giant MTN Nigeria Communications took a huge step towards its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with its conversion from a private to a public company.

The Vanguard said that the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to help plug leakages in government’s streams of income in the oil sector for second reading.