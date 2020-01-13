Nigerian press agog with controversy over state security outfits, killing of bandits

The controversy surrounding the launch of the local security outfit by combined states in South-western Nigeria and the killing of bandits by security operatives are some of the issues trending in the Nigerian press on Monday.This Day said that before the launch of Operation Amotekun by South-west governors, 23 states in the country were operating local security outfits to complement the efforts of the police.

The operation unveiled last week by the governors to help enhance the safety of the region against kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and related crimes, has attracted controversy as some northern youth groups have criticised the initiative.

The Punch reported that the police have strongly warned the South-West Stakeholders Security Group working with the Western Nigeria Security Outfit, codenamed Operation Amotekun (leopard), against any breach of security.

The police commands in Ekiti, Ogun and Ondo states during separate interviews said they would not tolerate illegal possession of firearms by the members of the group.

The Nation said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spent about $16.56 billion to defend the naira in the last one year.

The analysis of the regulator’s half year report showed that the apex bank defended the local currency with $8.28 billion through its direct intervention within the first six months of 2019.

Channels Television said that troops of operation Hadarin Daji have launched offensive attacks on various hideouts and camps of suspected bandits located in four local government areas of Zamfara and Katsina States in northern Nigeria, killing more 100 of them.

The Leadership newspaper said that the Supreme Court will on Monday deliver judgment on the appeals filed against the elections of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State after the rerun on March 23, 2019.

The Daily Trust reported that the country’s Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has assured that the electronic ticketing solution being proposed for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will take effect soon.

The Sun reported that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said that the Federal Government would ban the importation of certain categories of vessels into Nigeria by 2022 as part of efforts to encourage local participation in shipbuilding.

The Guardian said that troops of the 121,192 Battalion and the Cameroonian Defense Force have liberated three communities on Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Council Area of Borno State.