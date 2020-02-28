Nigerian Press agog with coronavirus case, forensic audit of electricity firms

The reported case of coronavirus in Nigeria and the plan for forensic audit of electricity distribution companies are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.This Day reported that the Nigerian government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The deadly virus was confirmed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday that the case was an Italian citizen, who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on February 25, 2020.

The Nation said how Nigeria will get out of the crippling energy crisis which appears intractable has been put on the front burner in the last 72 hours by the government and that the accounts of the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) are to be subjected to forensic audit by the government.

The Daily Trust said lawyers in the team ordered by the Supreme Court to pay N60 million cost over their application seeking a review of the February 13 judgment on the Bayelsa governorship election have expressed their readiness to comply with the order.

The Leadership reported that the Katsina State Police Command has again engaged suspected bandits terrorising the state in another shootout and succeeded in killing 17 of them.

The Sun said the Nigerian government reported that Boko Haram insurgents and their ISWAP allies have changed their strategy, targeting Christians and Christian-dominated areas to trigger a religious war and throw the nation into chaos.

The Guardian reported that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $25-million local-currency investment in a risk-sharing facility to expand Union Bank’s lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.