Nigerian press agog with crisis in ruling party, presentation of $35.1bn budget

The brewing crisis in Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the plan to present over $35.1 billion budget for 2020 are the leading stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Punch newspaper reported that state the chairmen of the All Progressives Congress are threatening a showdown with the national leadership of the party over recent appointments at the federal and state levels.

The Punch learnt that the state chairmen were becoming frustrated over the failure of the leadership of the party to reward loyal party members with appointments.

The Guardian said that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday present an appropriation bill of N10.729 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Channels TV and many other tabloid reported that the University of Lagos has shut-down the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers allegedly sexually assault students.

The development was announced on Monday in a statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university, Taiwo Oloyede

The Daily Trust quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying that Nigeria’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few people living in 4 or 5 states and the FCT, and about 150 million others are languishing in poverty in the remaining 31 states.

ThisDay reported the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) suggestion that Nigeria could reduce the volume of oil stolen from her shores by insisting on and installing adequate metering infrastructures at various oil production fields and flow stations mostly in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

The Nation said the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has received a petition on former Chief of Justice of Nigeria Alfa Belgore alleging that Belgore was accused of testifying against the country in favour of Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), which secured a $9.6b arbitral award against Nigeria.