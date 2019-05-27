Nigerian press agog with date of payment of new national minimum wage

The assurance by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that the new minimum wage will take effect from April 18, 2019, when it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Punch newspaper said that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, assured Nigerians that the new minimum wage will take effect from April 18, 2019, when it was signed into law.

The newspaper said that the minister told journalists in Abuja that whenever the new wage was to be implemented, it would be done in arrears to reflect the date it was signed by Buhari.

He also said that state governors were bound by the new law to pay the N30,000 per month.

The Vanguard said that the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, yesterday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to change his style of leadership, if Nigeria must recover from its current social-economic crises, saying Nigerians are getting poorer, feeling hopeless and helpless.

Cardinal-Onaiyekan also said there was tension in the land, while poverty rate was increasing on a daily basis.

The Leadership reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday discounted the votes cast for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 23 and March 9, 2019 general election in Zamfara State as void and declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment of Friday, May 24, 2019.

The Supreme Court had last Friday held that the APC did not conduct valid primaries and ruled that the votes cast for the party in all the elections in question were invalid.

The Nation said that those accusing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of operating multiple foreign exchange (forex) rates are wrong.

The newspaper quoted the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele as saying that what obtains are multiple foreign exchange (forex) windows and that the multiple forex windows ensures that forex reaches critical sectors of the economy.

ThisDay said that the May 2019 Business Expectations Survey Report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has identified insufficient power supply, high interest rate, unfavourable economic climate, financial problems and unclear economic laws as major factors that constrained business activity this month.

It noted, however, that respondent firms expressed optimism on the macro economy in the month under review.